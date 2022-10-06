NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted 11 people on charges of obstructing a reproductive health clinic outside of Nashville, Tennessee.
The Justice Department and U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in a statement that the indictment returned Wednesday charges all 11 with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and seven with a civil rights conspiracy.
A news release about the indictments says the 11 charged with violating the F.A.C.E. Act are Chester Gallagher, Heather Idoni, Calvin Zastrow, Coleman Boyd, Caroline Davis, Paul Vaughn, Dennis Green, Eva Edl, Eva Zastrow, James Zastrow and Paul Place. The seven charged with civil rights conspiracy are Gallagher, Idoni, Calvin Zastrow, Boyd, Davis, Vaughn and Dennis Green.
The indictment alleges seven defendants used social media beginning in February 2021 to promote a series of anti-abortion events scheduled in March and that five defendants traveled to Tennessee from other states to participate.
Authorities say they blocked the entrance of the Carafem Health Center Clinic in Mt. Juliet on March 5, 2021.
According to the news release, the seven charged with civil rights conspiracy could be sentenced to a maximum of 11 years in prison if convicted. They would also face three years of supervised release and up to $350,000 in fines. The five who are only charged with violating the F.A.C.E. Act face a year in prison with one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.
