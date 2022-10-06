Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend... A cold front will move through the quad-state region tonight bringing a much cooler airmass to the area for Friday. North winds may keep temperatures too warm Friday night and Saturday morning for widespread frost, but if it occurs it will be most likely along and north of a line from Poplar Bluff to Madisonville. More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could be damaged or killed.