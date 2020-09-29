MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Over the course of the past several days, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has spearheaded a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation in Kentucky and Illinois that has led the seizure of Crystal Methamphetamine, numerous firearms, cash, a stolen vehicle and 10 felony arrests.
On Saturday night, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped and arrested 44-year-old Kevin Roberts during a traffic stop in the Melber area of McCracken County.
Roberts was found to be in possession of approximately 56 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, morphine pills, Xanax pills, a set of scales, and $2,527 in US currency. Roberts was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
On Sunday afternoon, deputies stopped a vehicle on I-24 in McCracken County pursuant to a drug investigation.
The vehicle was found to be occupied by 41-year-old David Mcelya and 44-year-old Stacy Rayburn both of Shepherdsville.
A sheriff’s office K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle detectives located 190 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, handgun ammo and $6,720.
The investigation revealed that the couple had a hotel room at Harrah’s Casino. Detectives worked with the Metropolis, Illinois Police Department to secure a search warrant for the room.
Metropolis Police searched the room and seized an additional 197 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, various pills and suboxone strips packaged for sale.
Mcelya is a convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess firearms. A search warrant was later executed at the couple’s residence in Shepherdsville, KY where an additional firearm and drugs were located.
Additional charges are forthcoming. Rayburn was cited to court and released. Mcelya was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
On Monday evening detectives stopped a vehicle in the Fremont area of McCracken County pursuant to drug investigation.
The vehicle was found to be occupied by 31-year-old Audrey Dunn and 25-year-old Destyni Paschall.
Detectives located a magnetic box concealed inside a door of the vehicle that contained approximately eight grams of Crystal methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia. Also located in the vehicle was a syringe.
During a search of Pashcall’s person detectives located an additional three grams of Crystal Methamphetamine. Both Paschall and Dunn were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Late Monday night, detectives executed a search warrant at 3955 Cairo Road, Lot #60. During the search detectives seized Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, Marijuana, cash, and four handguns, one of which, had a defaced serial number.
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Jeffrey Rodgers and his son, 20-year-old Brandon Rodgers, who were both present during the search warrant service. Both men were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Through their investigative efforts, McCracken County Sheriff’s Detectives identified the source of supply for the Crystal Methamphetamine as 39-year-old Patrick Lusco of Bloomfield, KY.
Detectives worked with the Greater Hardin County Drug Task Force to secure a search warrant for Lusco’s residence and vehicle in Bloomfield, KY.
On Tuesday night, the Greater Hardin County Drug Task Force, the Kentucky State Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Lusco’s residence.
Patrick Lusco and Margaret Hamilton were arrested at the residence. During the search warrant service, detectives located and seized 2.5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine.
The investigation revealed drugs were sent via mail from Los Angeles, California to Kentucky where they were then sold. Lusco and Hamilton were lodged in the Larue County Jail.
The DEA office in Paducah also assisted throughout the multiple investigations.