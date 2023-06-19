Marion, IL — Eleven Walmart stores in Southern Illinois are giving away free tickets to Tuesday's Thrillville Thrillbillies baseball game in Marion, Illinois.
“All folks have to do is visit the Stadium Box Office and tell them they want tickets for Tuesday,” a statement from Marion Walmart Store Manager Megan Halstead says. “But don’t wait too long! The weather looks wonderful and, with all the fun things we have planned, I’m sure we’ll have a big crowd.”
In a news release sent Monday, the Black Diamond Family of Businesses says Walmart stores in Anna, Benton, Carbondale, Carmi, Chester, Du Quoin, Harrisburg, Herrin, Marion, Murphysboro and Sparta are sponsoring Tuesday's game, and those stores were already providing free tickets to employees. The 11 stores decided to buy up the remainder of the available tickets for that game to give to the public.
The stadium's box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, with extended hours on game day. During Tuesday's game, the Thrillbillies will take on the Cape Catfish. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m., with the first pitch set for 6:45 p.m.
“The 11 managers all agreed free Thrillbillie tickets might be a nice way to say ‘thank you’ to our customers for their loyalty and support. We are all very excited about the opportunity for our employees to interact with the public in the fun, Thrillville atmosphere,” Halstead says.
Tuesday is a special theme night at Mtn Dew Park in Marion. It's Stranger-er Things Night. Organizers say the park will celebrate popular Netflix shows like "Stranger Things," "Wednesday," "Tiger King," and "Squid Game," with themed games and activities throughout the stadium concourse, with donations benefiting Children's Miracle Network. Additionally, the Black Diamond Family of Businesses says everyone will go home with a free 12 pack of Seven-UP courtesy of Pepsi MidAmerica.