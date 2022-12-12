PADUCAH — Paducah Police say an 11-year-old girl is facing a second-degree terroristic threatening charge in connection to a school shooting threat made against the St. Mary School System.
According to a Monday release, Paducah police received information about the threat from the Ballard County Sheriff's Office late on Sunday evening.
As Local 6 previously reported, St. Mary School System cancelled Monday classes to allow detectives to investigate the validity of the threat, which was made in a group chat.
Police say detectives worked through the night and identified two 11-year-old girls who were involved. They say they determined the girls had no connection to St. Mary School System or the means to cause any harm to the schools.
Police report one girl was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and released to her guardian. Charges are pending against the second girl, they say.