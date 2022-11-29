FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Twelve counties have been randomly chosen to undergo audits following the 2022 general election.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that post-election audits will be conducted in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt counties.
The Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will determine if any irregularities took place during the election.
After the audits are completed, Cameron says findings will be presented to a grand jury and the chief circuit judge of each county.