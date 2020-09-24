Twenty schools in 12 local West Kentucky school districts have been named to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2020 list of "America’s Healthiest Schools” for their commitment to promoting quality nutrition, regular physical activity and strong wellness policies.
Two local elementary schools have received the silver status recognition, while 18 other schools in the Local 6 area received the bronze status recognition.
These schools include the following:
- Caldwell County Primary School - Bronze
- Southwest Calloway Elementary School - Bronze
- Carlisle County Middle School - Bronze
- Fulton County Elementary School - Silver
- Fulton County High School - Bronze
- Carr Elementary School - Bronze
- Fulton City High School - Bronze
- Central Elementary School - Bronze
- Fancy Farm Elementary School - Bronze
- Lowes Elementary School - Bronze
- Symsonia Elementary School - Bronze
- Hickman County Elementary, Middle & High School - Bronze
- Lyon County Elementary, Middle, and High School - Bronze
- Jonathan Elementary School - Bronze
- South Marshall Elementary School - Bronze
- Lone Oak Intermediate School - Bronze
- Murray Elementary School - Silver
- McNabb Elementary School - Bronze
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation has given the award for 15 years, recognizing schools that use best practices to support learning and development, including meeting or exceeding federal standards for nutritious school meals and providing regular opportunities for students and staff to be active throughout the school day.
The Alliance gave out gold, silver, or bronze awards to 518 schools across the country. All of the schools were evaluated on practices before COVID-19 school closures. The Alliance says they leveraged their foundations in wellness and prioritize healthy habits throughout the pandemic.
“We commend this cohort of school leaders for prioritizing the essential health needs of students and staff in a time of great challenge and with limited resources at their disposal,” said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer of the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. “Over time, these awardees established strong foundations in health – allowing them to pivot and adapt to meet acute health and wellness needs in a year unlike any other.”
Any school can join Healthier Generation’s Healthy Schools Program to access trainings, resources and technical assistance by visiting HealthierGeneration.org.
To view the complete list of America's Healthiest Schools, visit HealthiestSchools.org.