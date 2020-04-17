GRAVES COUNTY, KY - Twelve new positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Graves County, and a woman in her 90s has died.
The Graves County Health Department confirms the woman in her 90s is the second death of a resident from Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield. The first woman in her 60s died Wednesday.
The new cases include: a man in his 20s who is in isolation at his home, two women in their 50s who are in isolation at home, two men in their 80s; one who is in isolation at the hospital, the other who is isolated at home, one man and two women in their 90s are in isolation at the hospital, a man and woman in their 70s are in isolation at the hospital, a man and woman in their 70s are in isolation at the hospital.
Graves County now has 41 positive COVID-19 cases. Two people have died.
“Social distancing means a person does NOT interact in person with anyone who doesn’t live under their roof,” said Kathy Gifford, nurse supervisor for the local health department.
“Until everyone complies with social distancing standards, we will continue to have days with many confirmed positives,” commented Noel Coplen, director of the local health department.
Coplen says we must make social distancing a priority for the sake of our entire community.