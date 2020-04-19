GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Health Department announced 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday.
These cases include four women in their 90's, five women in their 80's, one woman in her 60's, one woman in her 30's and one young woman in her upper teens.
One of the women in her 90's and one of women in her 80's are at the hospital in isolation, while the rest of the women are at their homes in isolation.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen says all of these cases are related to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation.
The health department says social distancing should be a priority for the sake of the entire community.
Nurse Supervisor for the local health department Kathy Gifford says, "The biggest favor that we can do for others is not by giving them food or a visit but to stay away from them."
If you are experiencing a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, stay at home and call your healthcare provider. You can also call the 24-hour Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725 or the Graves County Health Department at 270-247-3553.
More information about COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the KY COVID-19 website at kycovid19.ky.gov.