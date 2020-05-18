FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky from Sunday and Monday — all of whom hailed from the same county.
Beshear said three coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed Sunday, and nine were confirmed Monday. All 12 Kentuckians were from Jefferson County. To date, the state has confirmed 346 deaths connected to COVID-19.
The governor said 122 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday, along with 138 new cases confirmed Monday.
Accounting for duplicate reports, Beshear said the total number of cases now stands at 7,935 since testing began. So far, 2,785 of those cases have recovered from the illness. Among active cases, Beshear said 447 cases are currently hospitalized — with 227 people in intensive care units.
The governor announced two more children were diagnosed with pediatric multisymptom inflammatory syndrome, or PMIS. The rare condition associated with COVID-19 can appear in children weeks after they test positive for the virus.
Beshear said Monday that a 5-year-old child was hospitalized with PMIS, but is now continuing to recover at home. An 11-year-old child diagnosed with the condition is currently hospitalized, Beshear said.
Two other children were previously diagnosed with the condition in Kentucky. The first child, a 10-year-old boy, was on a ventilator for a time, but was taken off of the ventilator on May 13. Monday, Beshear said that child is still being treated in an intensive care unit. The second child, a 16 year old, was hospitalized, but was able to return home.
Symptoms of PMIS include fever, rash, swollen hands and feet, red eyes and abdominal pain.