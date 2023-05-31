SESSER, IL — A 12-year-old boy riding his bicycle died after he was struck by a pickup truck on State Highway 154 in Franklin County on Tuesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office says.
In a news release about the accident posted to social media, the sheriff's office says deputies responded quickly to the scene of collision, and the child was flown to a regional hospital. He died a short time later.
Deputies say both the truck driver and a witness reported the child was hit after riding into an intersection without stopping.
The crash is being investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Deputies thanked "numerous passerby citizens" for their help at the scene, as well as the Sesser Police Department, Sesser Fire Protection District, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Abbott Ambulance and AirEvac.
They ask the community to pray for the family and first responders involved.
Correction: A previous version of this story said the collision happened in Jackson County. The story has been corrected to reflect that the crash happened in Franklin County.