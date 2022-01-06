BREAKING UPDATE: A 12-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing in Livingston County, Kentucky, has been found and is in good health tonight, Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson tells Local 6.
Davidson tells us 12-year-old Corey Porter's family is overjoyed that he was found and is alright.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office and the county's Office of Emergency Management are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday.
The sheriff's office says 12-year-old Corey Porter has autism and is nonverbal. Crews are urgently searching for the boy amid dangerously cold temperatures and snow in the area.
Corey is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. The sheriff's office says he was last seen wearing a light-weight orange jacket and blue jeans. He also wears glasses. A photo of him has not yet been released, but we will add one to this story once it is available.
The boy was last seen at his home in Salem, Kentucky, around 5 p.m.
If you see Corey or have information about where he is, the sheriff's office asks you to call 911 or Livingston County Cen Com at 270-928-2196.