GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old girl crashed a car into the office building at the Mayfield Manor Apartments Monday night.
In a post on the sheriff's department's Facebook page, Sheriff Jon Hayden says a deputy sheriff saw a car driving on North 5th Street with no head lights on. The deputy turned on his emergency equipment and the car sped up and, in less than a minute, crashed into the office portion of the apartment complex, Hayden says.
Hayden says the driver fled the scene on foot, but was found a few minutes later and was identified as a 12-year-old girl.
There are no reported injuries at this time and the investigation is currently ongoing.
Hayden tells Local 6's Chief Photographer Mike Spissinger that he can't say much because of her age, but did say the sheriff's office is pursing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and various traffic violations.
Hayden says the girl was released to her parents and the preliminary investigation shows the girl took a car without the knowledge of a parent.
Hayden tells Local 6 "it appears she went joyriding."