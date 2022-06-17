PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah on Friday.
Police say 12-year-old Alaya Pearson was last seen on Bridge Street near Munal's Donut Shop in Paducah.
When she was last seen, officers say Alaya was wearing a pink shirt, white and black pajama pants and black Crocs. She is described as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 95 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has information about Alaya Pearson's whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.