BREAKING UPDATE: Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 12-year-old Eugene O'Bryan has been found, and he is safe.
The Marshall County boy was found not long after he was reported missing and endangered Friday evening.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Troopers are searching for a 12-year-old boy reported missing in Marshall County. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says the boy is considered to be endangered.
KSP Post 1 says 12 year-old Eugene O'Bryan left his home on Warnick Road in Calvert City around 4 p.m. Friday.
Troopers and Marshall County Search and Rescue crews are searching off of U.S. 62 in the area of Warnick Road and Old Calvert City Road.
KSP Post 1 says Eugene was last seen near a pond off Warnick Road, and investigators don't know which way he was headed when he left. He was barefoot, and he was wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts.
Investigators ask anyone with information about Eugene O'Bryan's location to call 911 or KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.