PADUCAH — Monday is World Down Syndrome Day, and this year's theme is inclusion. Advocates are empowering people with Down syndrome to be involved in the decisions that affect their lives and educating the public that Down syndrome isn't something to fear.
Most commonly, Down syndrome occurs when there’s a third copy of the 21st chromosome, which is why the day falls on March 21.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome occurs in about one in every 700 babies born in the US each year. It affects approximately 400,000 in the United States alone, but what causes the genetic mutation is still unknown.
So people all over the country are rocking their craziest socks in support. The Lots of Socks campaign raises awareness of Down Syndrome.
Lana Dycus with the Down Syndrome Association of Western Kentucky is a mother of a child with Down syndrome.
Her son, Adam, is 23 and is living the life he chooses to live.
Despite the medical complications that can come with Down syndrome, the disability isn't scary.
She says it's the complete opposite.
“I never thought I wanted a child with Down syndrome, but he really inspires me. He kind of helps you get your priorities straight and understand what is really important in life, which is family and love of others,” Dycus says.
Sophie Falder and her parents, Theresa and Buzz, are celebrating the day. Her class at Lone Oak Intermediate helped her celebrate as well.
Theresa says Sophie is just like any other kid with a big personality.
“We are all more alike than different. She is just a kid. She has friends. She loves. She has a boyfriend. She loves school. She loves her teachers. She hates homework,” Teresa says.
And Down syndrome isn't something to be scared of. Research has helped families be a lot more prepared.
“The technology today, I think, a lot of times you know you're having a child with Down syndrome. I did not. My son is 23. Lots of the children born with Down have some heart problems, but there are lots of medical issues that are often attached with that,” Dycus says.
Dycus says while people with Down syndrome have limitations, they're not helpless.
“They need to be given choices and opportunities to do things. It’s so important. Without those experiences, they can't grow” says Dycus.
And Sophie knows what she wants.
“She and I have actually talked about things. About what she wants to do when she gets older. She likes when we get her hair cut. We've talked about maybe doing that. Working in the beauty salon, right?” Theresa asks.
“Yea,” Sophie replies.
Sophie also has dreams of becoming a teacher like her mom.
Whatever she decides, her parents are behind her 100%.
You can support families with Down syndrome by volunteering with local organizations or donating to charities that support their individuality, like the Special Olympics.