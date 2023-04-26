MAYFIELD, KY — $123 million: That's how much money is headed to Kentucky counties impacted by severe weather in 2021. Gov. Andy Beshear made that announcement Wednesday.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development is allocating 80% of those funds to four of the hardest hit counties, including Graves County.
The money will be used for housing in all its forms. Nonprofits can use the funds to build homes, rental properties and multifamily units.
The city of Mayfield is making more room for all the homes they hope to see built along their streets.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan was overjoyed to hear Wednesday's announcement.
"It was quite emotional to stand behind the governor when he made that announcement today that this process is now ready to begin," O'Nan said.
The money will be dispersed across the commonwealth. Beshear estimates money will fund the construction of 600 homes statewide.
"Those are 600 families that just, this most recent funding will help ensure they have a roof over their head, that they are back on their feet," Beshear said.
It's the next step in delivering on his word first promised in December 2021.
"I made a promise in both the east and the west. A promise Kentucky would be there for those affected every step of the way, no matter how hard and no matter how long," Beshear said.
The city of Mayfield is wasting no time preparing for their cut of the money. In a unanimous vote, the city council approved rezoning areas for these homes.
"From a light industrial to a kind of a mixed residential, so in case those plans can go ahead, they'll be ready to build some houses there," O'Nan said.
O'Nan said these funds will keep the ball rolling on their recovery. With each brick laid and every roof replaced, it's getting easier to be hopeful about Mayfield's future.
"I can count 16 places that are already in or that have rebuilt businesses," she says. "Almost 70 houses that are planned by Samaritan's Purse. That is just heartwarming and such a blessing to our community."
Applications will be available starting May 1 for eligible cities, counties, nonprofits, for-profits and other governmental entities working to build back homes. Then, on June 1, applications will open for infrastructure, like roads and bridges.
HUD announced $300 million in additional funding will be available in response to the 2022 flooding in eastern Kentucky.