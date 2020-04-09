CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A 12th person in Calloway County has tested positive for COVID-19, the health department announced Thursday night.
The Calloway County Health Department announced confirmation of the new case in a news release sent shortly before 8:30 p.m.
The release says, of the county's 12 cases, three people have fully recovered, one person is being treated in a hospital and seven are in isolation in their homes.
One coronavirus-related death has been reported in the county.
The health department announced the county's 10th and 11th cases earlier in the day Thursday.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.