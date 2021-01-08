In addition to the man who was photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, with his foot propped up on her desk during the breach of the Capitol by rioters, the Justice Department on Friday announced charges against 12 people in federal court in connection to Wednesday's events.
The man in the now infamous photo, 60-year-old Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas, was charged Thursday with with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public money, property, or records.
In a news release Friday, the Justice Department also announced federal charges against Barnett and a dozen others that were filed Thursday.
One of those individuals is an Alabama man who the Justice Department says had 11 Molotov cocktails in his vehicle. In addition to the explosives, the Justice Department says the man, Lonnie Coffman, had guns in his vehicle, as well as two other firearms in his possession. Coffman was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and carrying a pistol without a license. Coffman was arrested and is currently being held. A detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.
The Justice Department also announced charges against the following individuals:
— An individual named Cleveland Meredith was charged with making interstate threats against Pelosi.
— An individual named Mark Leffingwell was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, assault on a federal law enforcement officer and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The Justice Department says Leffingwell entered the Senate side of the Capitol. When stopped by law enforcement, the Justice Department says Leffingwell hit an officer's helmet and chest. Leffingwell is being held, and a detention hearing has been scheduled for him Friday in district court.
— Christopher Alberts of Maryland was charged with carrying a gun or ammunition on the Capitol grounds or having them readily accessible. Specifically, the Justice Department says Albers had a Taurus G2C, 9mm handgun and 9mm caliber ammunition. Alberts appeared in district court and was released, the Justice Department says. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.
— Joshua Pruitt was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. The defendant appeared in district court and was released, the Justice Department said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.
— Matthew Council of Florida was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The Justice Department says Council unlawfully entered the Capitol building, and when stopped by law enforcement, he pushed an officer.
— Cindy Fitchett of Virginia, Michael Curzio of Florida, Douglas Sweet of Florida, Bradley Ruskelas of Illinois, Terry Brown of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Gallagher were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. They were each also charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
In addition to the 13 people facing federal charges, the Justice Department says 40 others have been arrested and charged in Superior Court with charges including unlawful entry, curfew violations, and gun crimes, among others.
The Justice Department says more complaints have been submitted, and investigations into the Wednesday riot are ongoing.
"The lawless destruction of the U.S. Capitol building was an attack against one of our Nation’s greatest institutions," Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said in a statement. "My Office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol. We are resolute in our commitment to holding accountable anyone responsible for these disgraceful criminal acts, and to anyone who might be considering engaging in or inciting violence in the coming weeks – know this: you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
FBI Director Christopher Wray said the charges announced to the public Friday are "just the beginning" of the FBI's efforts to hold people involved in the breach and responsible.
"To be clear, what took place that day was not First Amendment-protected activity, but rather an affront on our democracy," Wray said in a statement. "The FBI, along with our local, state and federal partners, is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We will continue to aggressively investigate each and every individual who chose to ignore the law and instead incite violence, destroy property, and injure others."