FRANKFORT, KY (WLEX) — People gathered at the Kentucky National Guard Memorial in Frankfort on Monday to honor Kentuckians who gave their lives in service to their country.
This year, the names of 13 more Guard members were added to the memorial, bringing the total number of names written in stone there to 286.
Names of Guard members have been etched into the memorial since 1912.
Gov. Andy Besehear spoke at the event, thanking the newly added guard members for their bravery and service.
"Each of the names that are on this monument are people who fought for good, are people who fought for justice," Beshear said during the ceremony.
In a tweet sent Monday afternoon, Beshear said: "I was proud to stand with the @KentuckyGuard in honoring the heroic Kentuckians who gave their lives for our freedoms as Americans. Today we join together as a nation to show our gratitude and respect for these heroes and their sacrifices, and the sacrifices of those they love."
I was proud to stand with the @KentuckyGuard in honoring the heroic Kentuckians who gave their lives for our freedoms as Americans. Today we join together as a nation to show our gratitude and respect for these heroes and their sacrifices, and the sacrifices of those they love. https://t.co/zvoZXLya2A— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 30, 2022