CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported 13 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county Saturday.
The new cases bring the county's total to 929, including 11 people who died after catching the virus.
The health department says 815 people have recovered from the virus in Calloway County.
As of Saturday, 100 people remain isolated in their homes, and three are hospitalized.
The health department noted that Murray-Calloway County Hospital's positivity rate for coronavirus test results stands at 6.77% as of Thursday.