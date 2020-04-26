GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Health Department says there are 13 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
The new cases includes a male in his 20's, two females in their 40's, two females in their 50's, three females and one male in their 60's, two females in their 70's, one female in her 80's, and on female in her 90's.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen says 6 of the 13 new cases came from Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Nine of the 13 new patients are isolated at home, two people are isolating in the hospital, and two of the patients have died.
This brings the county to 118 total positive COVID-19 cases.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: