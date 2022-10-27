PADUCAH — Oct. 27 was the last Super Shredder Thursday of the year, and the Paducah event saw a large turnout.
The event began at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the former Kmart along Lone Oak Road. The shredder collected a total of 13 tons of documents.
Local 6 partners with CFSB to provide the free document shredding events.
Susan Ybarzabel, CFSB's vice president of business development for McCracken County, said the company is glad to be able to help people protect their personal information.
"It's amazing there are so many people that are out here to shred their personal items," Ybarzabel said Thursday. "We are so excited at CFSB to help protect everybody's security."
The event helps people dispose of documents in a way that prevents them from falling into the wrong hands.
"There's so much fraud going on, sadly," Ybarzabel said. "People need an opportunity to get rid of their personal documents to protect their identity. It's important. People appreciate the opportunity to come and get rid of their personal items."
Again, Thursday's event was the last of the season. We'll announce the next round of Super Shredder dates once the schedule is available.