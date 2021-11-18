LYON COUNTY, KY — A 13 year old was arrested Thursday after the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the child allegedly sent messages threatening a shooting at Lyon County Middle School.
The sheriff's office says the arrest is the result of an investigation that began Monday, after school administrators alerted the Lyon County Sheriff's Office school resource officer about a shooting threat a student received via social media.
Students were sheltered in place, and the sheriff's office, school administrators and staff carried out safety measures. Lyon County deputies, Eddyville police and school staff searched the school and found no immediate threat.
Then, on Tuesday, another threatening message was found on social media. The sheriff's office says the message was sent by the same person who sent the first message. The sheriff's office says safety mitigation efforts were implemented again, and again no threat was found.
Sheriff Brent White obtained and executed a search warrant seeking electronic evidence. On Wednesday, investigators received information connected to the case that the sheriff's office says led them to a home in Eddyville. Investigators seized additional evidence from the home on Thursday, the sheriff's office says.
At 12:15 p.m., White detained the 13 year old suspect, who the sheriff's office says wrote and sent the social media threats.
The child was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and one count of falsely reporting an incident.
The child was placed in a regional juvenile detention center pending a court hearing.