GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 13-year-old has been arrested for wanton endangerment, reckless driving, and other charges after driving a vehicle at top speeds of 121 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone, according to a post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.
The post says deputies first took a call from another driver at 12:55 p.m., alerting them of a suspected underage driver on Kentucky 80 near the Kentucky Highway 303 intersection.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle to be going in the direction of the Calloway County line. The post says the vehicle was “running at speeds in excess of 120MPH, and failing to yield to the lights and sirens of the patrol cars.”
After a sudden U-turn, the vehicle started back in the direction of Mayfield. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says deputies then used a tire deflation device to deflate a tire on the vehicle. Then, the vehicle continued on a bare rim until sheriff’s cruisers stopped it.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and minor damage was reported for the cruisers.