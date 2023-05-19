OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma teen just graduated from college with not one, but four diplomas.
At 13-years-old, his family says he's the youngest African-American to graduate college with a degree in computer science and cybersecurity.
"This might take a long time," Elijah Muhammad said. The list of accomplishments behind his name is long.
"I have 10 IBM certifications through Coursera. I have one Google IT certification. I have four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College," he says.
At just 13, he crossed the stage as a college graduate — making history.
"First I didn't really understand the full impact of it until my dad fully explained it and was like 'You're really doing this, you're the youngest to ever do it,'" he says.
He may not be your typical 13-year-old boy.
"I currently attend OSU and am working on my bachelor's degree in cybersecurity and forensics. I also attend Langston with a 4.0,” Elijah says.
But, he says he still loves being a teenager.
"As much accomplishments as I have, I still go swimming, go outside, play basketball and still have fun and stuff,” Elijah says.
His family beams with pride at all he's done — and what's to come.
"Set your mind to that goal, and don't let anything interfere with it," Elijah says.
His 15-year-old sister Shania Muhammad says: "He is the smartest person I know, and regardless of if you're older or not, it's like, I've never seen nothing like him."
He’s a speaker, a record holder and a motivator with the world at his fingertips.
"If you want to put your mind to making a 4.0, you can do it,” Elijah says. “If you want to put your mind to winning a state championship, you can do it. You just gotta’ put in the work that it takes to accomplish that."
Shania also just graduated from college.