WOODLAND, CA (KCRA) — In California, a woman is dead and nearly a dozen people including a 3 year old have been taken to the hospital following a stolen vehicle chase in Woodland, just before 4:30 p.m. on April 8.
A 13 year old was driving the stolen vehicle, and was in an effort to evade police which resulted in the crash.
Officials said the 13 year old was driving erratically and led officers on a brief pursuit before plowing into an intersection, hitting two other vehicles and causing them to catch fire.
The 13 year old was among those taken to the hospital for treatment, and was then taken into custody for vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading causing injuries.