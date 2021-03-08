NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy who was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed and killed a Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular homicide.
Nashville police said in a statement on Sunday that the boy was charged in juvenile court after being released from Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
The statement says he was also charged with driving without a license and no proof of insurance.
Police say the teen was driving a car that crashed into another car on Friday, killing 71-year-old David Cheatham.
Police said the boy was fleeing the scene of another hit-and-run crash when the fatal wreck happened.