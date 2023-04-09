FULTON COUNTY, KY — A 13-year-old Fulton County boy drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a Facebook post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they were called to 3690 Scenic Highway 98 around 11:30 a.m. to respond to a distressed swimmer, 13-year-old Cylen Freeman of Fulton County.
Several juveniles were seen struggling in the water about 65 yards off shore, and surfers had rescued them, but Cylen was unable to be located.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Beach Safety, the sheriff's office's Marine Unit, EMS and other fire departments searched for Cylen. The release also says the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife assisted in the search.
The Marine Unit found Cylen deceased in the Gulf Waters.
Patrice Chambers, superintendent of Fulton County Schools, responded with a statement on Twitter saying in part, “This spring break tragedy at the beach has broken our hearts. Rest in Heaven, Cylen! Your beautiful smile will be missed! #FultonCountyStrong.”
Kelly Craft, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a candidate for Kentucky governor, issued a short statement to Twitter, saying, “Please join me in praying for Cylen’s family and friends as they mourn this tragic loss. May they be covered by God’s love and peace.”
Hundreds have taken to Facebook and Twitter to share condolences to the family.
A balloon release was held at 3 p.m. in Hickman before the city's egg hunt. The organizer said Cylen liked the colors blue and black, so attendees released balloons in those colors.