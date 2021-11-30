MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl, who investigators say may be with an 18-year-old man.
The girl, Grace E. McCallister, was reported missing Tuesday, the sheriff's office says. Investigators believe she is in the company of 18-year-old Dalton Anderson of Mayfield, Kentucky.
Investigators believe McCallister is in the region of west Kentucky including McCracken, Graves, Hickman and Fulton counties.
The 13-year-old girl is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds, the sheriff's office says. She has brown, shoulder-length hair.
The sheriff's office says the girl was reported missing after she left home sometime Tuesday.
She reportedly took additional clothing with her when she left.
Investigators ask anyone who sees McCallister or knows her location to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.