WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A 13-year-old runaway has been apprehended Sunday afternoon following a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour in Williamson, Illinois.
The Williamson County Sheriff's office was made aware of a reckless driver who appeared to be underage. The driver was going against the direction of traffic — eastbound in a westbound lane — according to a press release by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriffs did attempt to stop the vehicle at Illinois Route 13 and Division Street in Carterville. At that point, the vehicle reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour to escape.
According to the release, "the vehicle continued eastbound on Illinois Route 13, turned northbound onto the southbound I-57 exit ramp, and traveled northbound into the southbound lane of I-57 into oncoming traffic for several miles before crossing into the northbound lane."
The release then says the vehicle exited I-57 at Johnson City (Exit 59) and did not complete the turn onto Broadway Boulevard. The vehicle then stopped at the bottom of the embankment.
Law enforcement was then able to take the 13-year-old male into custody for fleeing and eluding, no valid driver's license, and resisting a peace officer.
The driver was taken to a local hospital out of precaution, though he was uninjured.
According to the release, he is one of three runaway juveniles who fled from a group home for at-risk youth in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Department urges those who have information to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).