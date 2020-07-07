Weather Alert

...AFTERNOON HEAT INDICES OF AROUND 100 EXPECTED THIS WEEK... AFTERNOON HIGHS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE LOWER 90S OUTSIDE OF SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY THIS WEEK. IN THIS MODERATELY HUMID AIRMASS, HEAT INDICES ARE FORECAST TO TOP OUT AROUND 100 EACH AFTERNOON. IF THIS OCCURS AS EXPECTED, THE HEAT WILL TEND TO HAVE A CUMULATIVE EFFECT WITH TIME ON ANYONE INVOLVED IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITY. IF YOU ARE ACTIVE OUTDOORS, TAKE BREAKS, AND DRINK PLENTY OF NON-ALCOHOLIC FLUIDS.