HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old was thrown from an ATV after being hit by a pickup truck Monday night around 8 p.m.
Deputies say the 13-year-old was driving an ATV and entered the roadway in front of a pickup truck on Mount Carmel Road from Claude Young Road. Deputies say the pick up tried to avoid hitting the ATV but was unable to.
Deputies say the juvenile was thrown from the ATV after being hit and was injured. The juvenile was flown to Evansville, Indiana, from the scene. Deputies say the driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the accident.
Local 6 has reached out to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office on the condition of the juvenile. Major Charles Young says the office doesn't have any details about the juvenile's condition, but says it appears they sustained head injuries.