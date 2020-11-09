McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department Monday reported 130 COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend.
This brings the new county case total to 1,529 cases to date, with 455 cases considered active, 16 people hospitalized, and 15 people having died from the virus.
Of the newly confirmed cases, ages range from 3-months-old to 89-years-old.
The health department also reported 11 new cases for Ballard County, nine new cases for Carlisle County, five new cases for Fulton County, and nine new cases for Hickman County.
This brings the case total for Ballard County to 168 cases to date, with 47 of those being considered active, one person hospitalized and one person having died from the virus.
Carlisle County has a new case total of 132 to date, with 27 of those being considered active, and one person having died.
Fulton County now has had 237 total cases to date, with 15 of those being considered active and eight people having died.
Hickman County now has a total of 137 total cases with 26 cases considered active, three people in the hospital, and two people having died.