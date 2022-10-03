CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — In Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 14,000 water customers are under a boil water advisory due to a significant water main break, and the water plant has been shut down. The city says all customers could lose water by Tuesday morning.
An alert from the city of Cape Girardeau says after the water main break happened Monday, the water system began losing pressure. The alert says all customers on the City of Cape Girardeau Water System should limit their water usage.
The city says it's working to isolate the issue and repair it.
Regarding the boil advisory, the city says there is no known problem with the water's quality, and the advisory has been issued "out of an abundance of caution."
However, the city says "the low pressure means a problem could develop."
"All customers in the affected area should use bottled water or tap water that has been boiled and cooled before consumption," the alert advises.
The city has a notification system residents can sign up for to receive updates on the water main break. So sign up for alerts from the city of Cape Girardeau, visit cityofcapegirardeau.org.