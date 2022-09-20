WICKLIFFE, KY — After four years, the old Town and Country property in Wickliffe has finally been sold, paving the way for a brand new grocery store.
According to a release from Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper, real-estate-developer and investor Billy Ingram purchased the plot, planning to built a 14,000 square foot grocery-store.
Ingram reportedly hopes to complete the 3 Rivers Grocery Market 24 months after groundbreaking.
In a statement included in the release, Ingram said he was excited by the potential he saw on the property during his first tour, and he really looks forward to being part of the Ballard community. "My prayer is that the 3 Rivers Grocery Market will be a vital, valuable, and beautiful part of the community for a long time," Ingram remarked.
According to the release, the sale was a result of a four year collaboration including the Ballard County Economic Industrial Council, the Industrial Development Authority, the City of Wickliffe, and the Ballard County Fiscal Court.
Fairview Baptist Church Pastor Ronnie Hill, who encouraged Ingram to have a look at opportunities in Ballard, said he knew Ingram would be a great fit in Ballard County because of his "commitment to Christ, his family and his passion for community service."
Cooper explained that the loss of Wickliffe's only public grocery store four years ago hurt, but plans for 3 Rivers Grocery Market are exciting. The facility will provide jobs for at least 10 people, the release states.
A ground-breaking ceremony will reportedly take place this fall.