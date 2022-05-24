BREAKING UPDATE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 14 children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Abbott says the gunman, who was 18 years old, has also died.
“It's believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not yet confirmed according to my most recent report,” Abbott says.
The White House says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting. Biden is returning to the U.S. from Asia, and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says he will speak about the horrific incident when he arrives at the White House Tuesday evening.
(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left at least two dead and injured 14 people, including students, authorities said.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) posted about an "active shooter" at Robb Elementary at 12:17 p.m. local time and said law enforcement was on site.
The suspect was taken into custody as of 1:06 p.m. local time, according to the Uvalde Police Department.
Two have died after the shooting at Robb Elementary School, a spokesperson from Uvalde Memorial Hospital told CNN.
The hospital received 13 children at their facility who were being treated for varying injuries, he said. Two children were transported to San Antonio and another is pending transfer, Tom Nordwick said.
Additionally, two patients were dead on arrival, he said. Nordwick was not sure of the ages of the two deceased. A man in his 40s was also being treated there, he said.
Nordwick did not have conditions on any of the victims.