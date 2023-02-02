Kentucky will use $534,000 in grants to help clean up 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced Thursday.
That includes illegal dumps in a few counties in and around the Local 6 area: Calloway, Carlisle, Christian and Hopkins.
Other counties that will receive cleanup funding include Butler, Hart, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Metcalfe, Pike, Scott, Warren and Wolfe.
The money — which comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund — will be used to clean sites where household waste has been illegally dumped, including items like couches, tires, coolers and bedding.
In a news release about the funding, the governor's office notes that illegal dumps can be health hazards because of the exposed debris and vermin attracted to it. The governor's office says the sites could become locations for businesses once cleanup is complete.
“Kentucky families deserve for their communities to be clean and safe. Illegal dump sites can affect Kentuckians’ quality of life and the health and vitality of communities,” Beshear said in a statement. “Thousands of our people will benefit from this grant program.”
The governor's office says to receive the grant funding, the counties must agree to provide a 25% grant match. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet may waive the match for individual illegal open dumps where cleanup costs are greater than $50,000.
KEEC Secretary Rebecca Goodman joined the governor in Thursday's funding announcement.
“This grant has funded the cleanups for close to 2,700 dump sites across the state since its creation in 2006,” Goodman said in a statement. "I am encouraged that these communities have taken action through this wonderful program.
