JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county total to 112.
A news release from the health department says the new cases include a male infant, one female preteen/teen, two females in their 20s, two females and two males in their 30s, two females and one mail in their 40s, two females in their 50s and one male in his 60s.
The health department says all 14 patients have been isolated. They are believed to have contracted the virus through having contact with known cases or through community spread.
The news release also announced two more people have died from the coronavirus. One was a male in his 80s and the other was a female in her 80s. Nine total deaths have been reported in the county.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
