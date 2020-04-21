GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Graves County, Kentucky, the local health department announced Tuesday.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen says 12 of those patients are connected to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield, where more than 40 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus.
The cases also include a teenage girl.
The full list of new cases released by the health department on Tuesday includes:
— A woman in her 30s who is in isolation at home.
— A woman in her 80s who is in isolation at home.
— A woman in her 90s who is in isolation at home.
— A man in his 90s who is in isolation at home.
— A man in his 60s who is in isolation at home.
— A woman in her 90s who is in isolation at home
— A woman in her 90s who is in isolation at the hospital.
— A woman in her 90s who is in isolation at the hospital.
— A woman in her 70s who is in isolation at home.
— A man in his 70s who is in isolation at home.
— A man in his 80s who is in isolation at home.
— A woman in her 100s who is in isolation at home.
— A woman in her 80s who is in isolation at the hospital.
— A girl in her upper teens who is in isolation at home.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: