MURRAY, KY — Fourteen students and four faculty members at Murray State University have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1, according to The Murray State News.
On Aug. 1, The News reports, the university president Bob Jackson sent out an email telling the campus of COVID-19 reporting changes to all students and faculty, including the current count of positive cases.
Before the announcement, the campus was included in the overall count of positive cases in Calloway County, which is released daily by the health department.
The News says they reached out to Gov. Andy Beshear's office before the University's announcement about the state requirements for postsecondary institutions reporting positive cases.
“Colleges and universities as with other institutions from K-12 education to long-term care facilities, will be required to notify the school community about new cases,” the Beshear Administration said in an email to The News. “The KDPH will publish case reports for higher education, just as it does for long-term care reports.”
The News is reporting Beshear’s administration also said that their current plan is to not publicly list names, ages or genders of positive cases matched to a school, but to report the overall positive number of cases involving students, faculty and staff.
In Beshear's Wednesday COVID-19 briefing, he said they will begin tracking COVID-19 cases based on individual universities.
“Students and parents of those students at universities and the faculty deserve to know overall the number of cases,” Beshear said.
He also says his administration would look at the positive cases to see if they are groups that could be quarantined or if it is a wider community spread.
On Aug. 18, Beshear announced that Calloway County was considered to be in the "red zone" by the White House for Aug. 8 through Aug 14, meaning there is a 10% or higher positivity rate.
The News reports Jackson sent an email to the campus community reminding students, staff and faculty of Beshear's executive order regarding non-university sponsored social gatherings, including off-campus gatherings, parties, and events, were limited to ten people or less.
“This guidance is vitally important, along with our Racer Restart initiatives,” Jackson said, according to The News. “We need your help. Use good judgement. Make good choices. Bad decisions can have far-reaching effects.”
The News also says Jackson briefly mentioned he was concerned with some activities that were happening off-campus, after hours, but did not elaborate.
Additionally, anyone can report non-compliance to the University by emailing msu.racersafeandhealthy@murraystate.edu.
The News is also reporting Jackson encouraged the campus to watch this video regarding the 12 Racer Safe and Healthy guidelines.