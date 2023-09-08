MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old boy reported missing Friday in McCracken County.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Max Cornwell was last seen around 3:12 a.m. Friday, leaving his home on Florida Street in Paducah.
Max was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, blue jeans, glasses and a red backpack. He's described as a white male standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with blond hair.
Deputies ask anyone with information that can help them find Max Cornwell to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.