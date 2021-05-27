ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL (WTLV) — A Florida teenager accused of stabbing a 13-year-old classmate to death now faces first-degree murder charges and will be tried as an adult.
The 14-year-old boy, Aiden Fucci, is accused in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.
A grand jury released the indictment Thursday in St. John's County court.
Bailey's body was found in a wooded area of the county on Mother's Day, hours after she was reported missing.
In a news conference this afternoon, authorities provided gruesome and disturbing details of the murder that they said led them to the more serious charges.
"The juvenile system, the maximum time that the defendant could spend in the juvenile system would be ‘til he's 21, and he'll be 15 this year,” State's Attorney R.J. Larizza said. “That is not adequate. That is not adequate or appropriate for what happened here."
Larizza asked the community to support the 13-year-old girl’s family in their grief.
"I want folks to know the family needs your help,” Larizza said. “They need your support. If you can't give them that then you should keep your mouth shut, and you shouldn't be using social media as a platform to exploit this terrible and horrific crime that we are now prosecuting."
The state’s attorney said the girl was stabbed more than 100 times.
"To say that it was horrific can arguably be made as an understatement. The medical examiner completed an autopsy on our victim and identified confidently that there were 114 stab wounds – 114," Larizza said. "At least 49 of those stab wounds were to the hands, forearms, and the head, and were defensive in nature."
Larizza claims the crime was premeditated.
"The defendant made statements to several people that he intended to kill someone. He didn't say who that was, but he indicated to witnesses that he was going to kill someone by taking them into the woods and stabbing them, which are certainly the facts of this case,” Larizza said.
The state’s attorney said a knife was found in a pond very near to the girl’s body.
“That knife had a tip that was broken off. That tip was located by the medical examiner in the scalp of our victim,” Larizza claimed.
The teenage suspect pleaded not guilty to the juvenile charges. He has not yet been arraigned on the adult charges. He could have his first appearance on the new charges Friday.