Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Golconda Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam Ohio River at Shawneetown ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Cairo Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam Ohio River at Mount Vernon .The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 23.2 feet Friday, March 25. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&