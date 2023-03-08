CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — A 14-year-old girl has been found, one week after she was last seen at her home in Christian County, Kentucky, state police say.
The Kentucky State Police says Kylee Greenwell was found Wednesday and is safe. She had been reported missing after she was last seen at her home on Poole Mill Road in Crofton, Kentucky, during the early morning hours of March 1.
Announcing that the teen has been found, KSP thanked other agencies that helped in the missing person investigation, including the Christian County Sheriff's Department, the Christian County Emergency Management Office, Christian County Rescue, Green River Correctional Complex, Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.