Congress formally affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election Thursday morning, a day after the vote count was to be held. The count was interrupted Wednesday after a group of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.
Four people died during the riot, including a woman who was shot by police inside the Capitol and three others who D.C. police say died after experiencing "medical emergencies" related to the breach of the Capitol building.
After the building was cleared by law enforcement, the House and Senate reconvened to resume the count at 8 p.m. ET, with proceedings lasting until 3:40 a.m. ET. During the proceedings, challenges were made against electoral counts in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both of those objection efforts lost overwhelmingly, but 139 Republican representatives and eight Republican senators voted to sustain one or both challenges.
That number includes five Republican lawmakers who represent the Local 6 area. They are:
Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois
Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri
Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri
Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee
Other lawmakers from Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee include:
Kentucky
Rep. Harold Rogers
Tennessee
Rep. Tim Burchett
Rep. Scott DesJarlais
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann
Rep. Mark E. Green
Rep. Diana Harshbarger
Rep. John Rose
Missouri
Rep. Sam Graves
Rep. Vicky Hartzler
Rep. Billy Long
Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer
The remaining federal lawmakers who voted in favor of one or both of the objections include:
Senate
- Tommy Tuberville, Ala.
- Rick Scott, Fla.
- Roger Marshall, Kan.
- John Kennedy, La.
- Cindy Hyde-Smith, Miss.
- Ted Cruz, Texas
- Cynthia Lummis, Wyo.
House
- Robert B. Aderholt, Ala.
- Mo Brooks, Ala.
- Jerry Carl, Ala.
- Barry Moore, Ala.
- Gary Palmer, Ala.
- Mike Rogers, Ala.
- Andy Biggs, Ariz.
- Paul Gosar, Ariz.
- Debbie Lesko, Ariz.
- David Schweikert, Ariz.
- Rick Crawford, Ark.
- Ken Calvert, Calif.
- Mike Garcia, Calif.
- Darrell Issa, Calif.
- Doug LaMalfa, Calif.
- Kevin McCarthy, Calif.
- Devin Nunes, Calif.
- Jay Obernolte, Calif.
- Lauren Boebert, Colo.
- Doug Lamborn, Colo.
- Kat Cammack, Fla.
- Mario Diaz-Balart, Fla.
- Byron Donalds, Fla.
- Neal Dunn, Fla.
- Scott Franklin, Fla.
- Matt Gaetz, Fla.
- Carlos Gimenez, Fla.
- Brian Mast, Fla.
- Bill Posey, Fla.
- John Rutherford, Fla.
- Greg Steube, Fla.
- Daniel Webster, Fla.
- Rick Allen, Ga.
- Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, Ga.
- Andrew Clyde, Ga.
- Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ga.
- Jody Hice, Ga.
- Barry Loudermilk, Ga.
- Russ Fulcher, Idaho
- Jim Baird, Ind.
- Jim Banks, Ind.
- Greg Pence, Ind.
- Jackie Walorski, Ind.
- Ron Estes, Kan.
- Jacob LaTurner, Kan.
- Tracey Mann, Kan.
- Garret Graves, La.
- Clay Higgins, La.
- Mike Johnson, La.
- Steve Scalise, La.
- Andy Harris, Md.
- Jack Bergman, Mich.
- Lisa McClain, Mich.
- Tim Walberg, Mich.
- Michelle Fischbach, Minn.
- Jim Hagedorn, Minn.
- Michael Guest, Miss.
- Trent Kelly, Miss.
- Steven Palazzo, Miss.
- Matt Rosendale, Mont.
- Dan Bishop, N.C.
- Ted Budd, N.C.
- Madison Cawthorn, N.C.
- Virginia Foxx, N.C.
- Richard Hudson, N.C.
- Gregory F. Murphy, N.C.
- David Rouzer, N.C.
- Jeff Van Drew, N.J.
- Yvette Herrell, N.M.
- Chris Jacobs, N.Y.
- Nicole Malliotakis, N.Y.
- Elise M. Stefanik, N.Y.
- Lee Zeldin, N.Y.
- Adrian Smith, Neb.
- Steve Chabot, Ohio
- Warren Davidson, Ohio
- Bob Gibbs, Ohio
- Bill Johnson, Ohio
- Jim Jordan, Ohio
- Stephanie Bice, Okla.
- Tom Cole, Okla.
- Kevin Hern, Okla.
- Frank Lucas, Okla.
- Markwayne Mullin, Okla.
- Cliff Bentz, Ore.
- John Joyce, Pa.
- Fred Keller, Pa.
- Mike Kelly, Pa.
- Daniel Meuser, Pa.
- Scott Perry, Pa.
- Guy Reschenthaler, Pa.
- Lloyd Smucker, Pa.
- Glenn Thompson, Pa.
- Jeff Duncan, S.C.
- Ralph Norman, S.C.
- Tom Rice, S.C.
- William Timmons, S.C.
- Joe Wilson, S.C.
- Jodey Arrington, Texas
- Brian Babin, Texas
- Michael C. Burgess, Texas
- John R. Carter, Texas
- Michael Cloud, Texas
- Pat Fallon, Texas
- Louie Gohmert, Texas
- Lance Gooden, Texas
- Ronny Jackson, Texas
- Troy Nehls, Texas
- August Pfluger, Texas
- Pete Sessions, Texas
- Beth Van Duyne, Texas
- Randy Weber, Texas
- Roger Williams, Texas
- Ron Wright, Texas
- Burgess Owens, Utah
- Chris Stewart, Utah
- Ben Cline, Va.
- Bob Good, Va.
- Morgan Griffith, Va.
- Robert J. Wittman, Va.
- Carol Miller, W.Va.
- Alexander X. Mooney, W.Va.
- Scott Fitzgerald, Wis.
- Tom Tiffany, Wis.