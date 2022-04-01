Weather Alert

...Patchy Frost Possible Early This Morning... Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east early this morning as cold air moves in and across the area. Early morning low temperatures are forecast in the lower half of the 30s. This will be cold enough, if the winds diminish along with it, for patchy frost to develop in far Southeast Missouri, Southwestern Kentucky, Southern Illinois, and the Wabash River Valley. While frost development is only expected to last up to a couple hours, sensitive or tender young early plants or crops may be susceptible.