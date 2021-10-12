CARBONDALE, IL — Federal and local authorities are offering a combined reward of $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the August shooting death of Southern Illinois University Carbondale student Keeshanna Jackson.
The 18-year-old student was killed on Aug. 22 in a shooting that broke out during a party at 501 W. Cherry Street in Carbondale. Three other people were wounded in the shooting, including two adults and a minor. So far, no suspects have been named.
On Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Springfield Division announced it is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading investigators to the shooter or shooters. Additionally, the Carbondale Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward.
Carbondale police believe multiple shooters may have been involved, and they believe numerous people witnessed the shooting and could provide helpful information.
“The Carbondale Police Department along with the FBI and other law enforcement partners continue to investigate this case to bring justice to Keeshanna and her family,” Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said in a statement Tuesday. “We want anyone with information to assist with this investigation to help us reach this goal and we are willing reward anyone who does.”
FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said the FBI and local police are actively following leads as they investigate the deadly shooting. “We hope $15,000 in reward money will encourage the public to come forward with new information and help bring the perpetrator(s) to justice," Nanz said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.