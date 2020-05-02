JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, Saturday, the local health department announced.
The new cases include two pre-teen/teen girls, the Jackson County Health Department said in a news release, along with two women in their 20s, three women in their 30s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s. Two men in their 20s also tested positive for the virus, as well as three men in their 30s and one man in his 50s.
Fourteen of the newly confirmed cases are currently in isolation, the health department said.
The 15th case tested positive in early April and is now considered recovered. The health department said that person is from Jackson County, but was out of the state, and the health department was not notified of the test result at the time. That individual is still out of the state, the health department said.
"Most Jackson County residents who have tested positive within the past ten days are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of Jackson County," the news release said.
Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston tells Local 6 at least 45 Jackson County cases are employees of Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation, which operates food production plants in Randolph County, Illinois. Haston said at least 10 other cases in Jackson County are from households where Gilster-Mary Lee employees live.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 test results in the county to 135, but the health department noted that 45 of those cases have since been released from isolation in keeping with guidelines from the centers for disease control and prevention.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: