PADUCAH — Police are asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old boy reporting missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says Julian Tankersley was last seen on Sunday at 1612 Madison St.
Police say Tankersley, who is African American, is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing shorts that may have been black and a jacket, police say.
Anyone with information that can help officers find Julian Tankersley can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.