PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says Isaac D. Morrow was reported missing Thursday, and investigators believe he is most likely in the areas of Brookport or Metropolis in Illinois.
Police say Morrow is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing black jeans, a tan jacket, white and black shoes and a white and black beanie.
Officers ask anyone with information that can help them locate 15-year-old Isaac D. Morrow to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.