CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is asking for your help finding a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday night.
Police say 15-year-old Kaylin Gannon was reported missing Sunday, after she was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Kaylin — who police say is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes — was last seen in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Kaylin is to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.